Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $76.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Whirlpool stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 258,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,493. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.90. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $148.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Whirlpool by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

