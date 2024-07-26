Royal Bank of Canada Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,489,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 30,016 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

