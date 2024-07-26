Royal Bank of Canada Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $380.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $359.16.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $254.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.