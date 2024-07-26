RTX (NYSE:RTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. RTX updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.350-5.450 EPS.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.95. 7,460,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $115.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research raised their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

