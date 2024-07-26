Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the June 30th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Safe and Green Development Trading Up 1.5 %

Safe and Green Development stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 352,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,183. Safe and Green Development has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

