Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the June 30th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Safe and Green Development Trading Up 1.5 %
Safe and Green Development stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 352,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,183. Safe and Green Development has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.
About Safe and Green Development
