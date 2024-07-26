Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sage Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.95.

SAGE stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,781,000 after acquiring an additional 432,013 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,537 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 333,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

