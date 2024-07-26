Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Saia by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $87.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $401.50. 1,445,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,062. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.93. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

