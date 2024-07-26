Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Saipem Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SAPMY remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Saipem has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.
About Saipem
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saipem
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.