Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Saipem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAPMY remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Saipem has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

