Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 1,994,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Sanofi by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,520,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3,440.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after buying an additional 1,004,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

