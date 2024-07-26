Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.81. Sasol shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 193,858 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 7,100.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

