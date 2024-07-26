Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.85. 378,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,484. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.