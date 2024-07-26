Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.27. 1,462,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

