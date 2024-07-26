Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

NYSE:STNG opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.16. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 995,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after buying an additional 950,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after acquiring an additional 549,395 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 634.5% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 521,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after acquiring an additional 450,498 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

