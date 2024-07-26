Scotiabank Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yara International ASA in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YARIY opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.58%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

