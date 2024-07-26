Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

SBCF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. 584,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,046. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

