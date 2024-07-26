Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,344. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,816. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Seagate Technology by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 210.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

