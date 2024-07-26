Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $11.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $342.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.39.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.