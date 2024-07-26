SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 231,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of SeaStar Medical stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 484,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,616. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.07. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

