Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sego Resources Trading Down 25.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Sego Resources
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
