SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.10

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SEGRO Stock Performance

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 884.41 ($11.44) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 910.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 881.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 675 ($8.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 949 ($12.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,320.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SGRO shares. Barclays upgraded SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.29) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 951.33 ($12.30).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.55), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,252,186.50). In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.55), for a total transaction of £968,190.60 ($1,252,186.50). Also, insider Soumen Das acquired 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.41) per share, with a total value of £3,598.56 ($4,654.11). Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

