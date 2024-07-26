SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the June 30th total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNES shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Saturday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,961. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by ($0.20). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($158.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

