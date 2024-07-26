SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNESGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the June 30th total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNES shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Saturday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNESFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,961. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNESGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by ($0.20). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($158.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

