Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Sensient Technologies stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. 303,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,961. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock worth $153,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

