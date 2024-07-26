Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the June 30th total of 147,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 711,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senti Biosciences stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 4.42% of Senti Biosciences worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Senti Biosciences stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. 33,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,586. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.74.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Senti Biosciences will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

