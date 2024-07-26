Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Aegis

Aegis upgraded shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Serve Robotics Stock Up 41.7 %

Shares of SERV opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

