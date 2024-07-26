ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $780.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $750.00 to $780.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $833.57.

ServiceNow stock opened at $828.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $742.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $750.01. The firm has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 605.7% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 134,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,474,000 after purchasing an additional 115,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $1,596,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $8,280,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

