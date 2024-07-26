ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $870.00 to $900.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $833.57.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $823.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $742.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $750.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

