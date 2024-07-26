Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $165,169.40 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $165,169.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,408.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $467.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEZL. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

