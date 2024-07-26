Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $165,169.40 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $165,169.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,408.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $55,218.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $64,514.70.
- On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,084,281.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $356,760.00.
- On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47.
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00.
- On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $168,533.70.
- On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45.
Sezzle Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $467.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25.
Institutional Trading of Sezzle
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEZL. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
