SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Shares Down 2.2%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.10 ($6.63) and last traded at €6.14 ($6.67). Approximately 70,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.28 ($6.83).

SGL Carbon Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64. The stock has a market cap of $750.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.46.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

