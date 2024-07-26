Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,100 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Sharps Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 4,325,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,164. Sharps Technology has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

