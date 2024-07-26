Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,565 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. 3,231,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,307. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4212 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

