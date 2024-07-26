Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AVB traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.46. 375,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.19. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $211.20.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.76.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

