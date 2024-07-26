Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,336 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 663.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819,689 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $61.46. 6,869,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

