Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

