Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.27. 22,018,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707,945. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

