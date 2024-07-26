Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 255.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,241,000 after purchasing an additional 446,124 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 1.6 %

HUM stock traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.63. 875,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,161. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.