Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

