Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $34.60. 684,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,983. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,587 shares of company stock worth $4,438,140. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

