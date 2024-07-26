Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Zscaler by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,449. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

