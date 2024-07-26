Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,561,000. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,997,000 after acquiring an additional 938,356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,228. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

