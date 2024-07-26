Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $126,089,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,993,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,787,000 after buying an additional 810,362 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

CSX Trading Up 2.1 %

CSX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 9,975,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,809,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.