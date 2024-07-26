Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 11,633 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Incyte by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,711 shares of company stock worth $1,786,941. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.85. 429,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,260. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $70.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

