Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Stantec by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

STN traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

