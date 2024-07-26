Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,949 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. 357,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,190. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

