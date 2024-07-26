Shell Asset Management Co. Has $656,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 322,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

