Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 147,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $451,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 860,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,560 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 138,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,301. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

