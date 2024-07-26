Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 15,819 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CAE by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 681,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 119,411 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,595 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,413,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 99,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

