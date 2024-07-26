Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,584,000 after buying an additional 259,694 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after acquiring an additional 667,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 460,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.