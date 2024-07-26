Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,465 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $92,571,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $47,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after buying an additional 356,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 976,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,389,000 after acquiring an additional 261,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.55. 16,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,882. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

