Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 62 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $5,179,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.14.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,588. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

