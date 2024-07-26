Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 87 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 403,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,223,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $12,844,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $195.76. 11,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.74 and a 52 week high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

